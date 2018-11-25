CK Jaffer Sharief dies at 85: Senior Congress leader and former railway minister CK Jaffer Sharief passed away on Sunday in a hospital in Bengaluru. He was 85 years old. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Fortis Hospital on Cunningham Road after he collapsed while getting into the car for Friday namaz.

CK Jaffer Sharief dies at 85: Senior Congress leader and former railway minister CK Jaffer Sharief passed away on Sunday in a hospital in Bengaluru. He was 85 years old. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Fortis Hospital on Cunningham Road after he collapsed while getting into the car for Friday namaz. He was railway minister in the PV Narasimha Rao of India between 1991 and 1995 and was an eight-time Lok Sabha member. The veteran started his political career in the Congress under the guidance of late Nijalingappa, the former chief minister of Karnataka.

He was born in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district on November 3, 1933. He represented the Bengaluru North constituency. Jaffer Sharief, as a railway minister, played an important role in gauge conversation of railways in Karnataka. He was instrumental in getting the Wheel and Axle Plant in Bangalore.

Political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader. It comes at a time when Karnataka is mourning the loss of renowned Kannada actor Ambareesh, who died on Sunday in a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Shocked and saddened to hear about the demise of veteran Congress leader and former union minister Shri CK Jaffer Sharief, who rose from humble origins to dominate the political scene of the country for many decades. May his soul rest in peace. — KPCC President (@KPCCPresident) November 25, 2018

