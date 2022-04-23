In the midst of poll, strategist Prashant Kishor’s deliberations on a plan for the 2019 general and assembly elections, a committee of senior Congress leaders have offered their recommendations to party president Sonia Gandhi and asked her to make a decision and commence organizational changes.

Gandhi’s team of eight leaders examined Kishor’s strategy plan in-depth and talked with other senior leaders before presenting their recommendations to Gandhi and moving the grand old party forward.

In his strategic plan for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kishor also suggested that the Congress party should focus on 365-370 Lok Sabha seats and run alone in assembly elections in states where it is either first or second. He also suggested a fresh start for the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Bihar.

In this address, he also urged that Congress reincarnate, retaining its soul while generating a new body, as a pressing need. Kishor also stated that a functional UPA cannot exist without a strong Congress and that the party’s leadership should work on rebuilding the party.

Meanwhile, some senior politicians had qualms about Kishor joining the Congress because of his previous affiliations with a variety of political organizations, including the BJP, JDU, TMC, and Congress, the majority of them supported it and left the final decision to the Congress president.

However, some top leaders, such as Digivijaya Singh, have stated that Kishor has presented a solid strategy plan, which the committee has studied and agreed will benefit the party.