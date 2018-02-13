Unhappy with continuous controversial remarks by Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, his senior party man Hanumantha Rao has urged the Congress president Rahul Gandhi to terminate him from the party. Yesterday, while speaking on India-Pak relations, Aiyar said most political parties in Pakistan want cordial relations with India, those in India are still caught in a partially 1947 situation.

Anguished over his party man, Mani Shankar Aiyar’s controversial remark, senior Congress leader Hanumantha Rao has requested the party’s president Rahul Gandhi to terminate Aiyar from the party. Mani Shankar Aiyar has already been suspended by the Congress after his “neech” remark that he used for the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rao said Aiyar’s controversial remarks can damage the Congress’ image in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. The Senior Congress leader reiterated that the opposition party Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) can take advantage from such kinds of comments.

The former Congress Parliametarian citied Gujarat’s example as a support for his request to Rahul Gandhi. Rao said, “Rahul ji even suspended him but still he said that I have got lot of love and affection from Pakistan. What nonsense is he really talking about?” Mani Shankar yesterday, speaking on the India-Pakistan realation in Pakistan’s Karachi said, he loves Pakistan because he loves India. Following this the Opposition parties in India condemmed his statement. The Congress leader said that he loved Pakistan as much as India. Asserting the importance of dialogue, Mani Shankar Aiyar said that there is a need for an uninterrupted dialogue between both the nations and most political parties in Pakistan want cordial relations with India but those in India are still caught in a partially 1947 like situation.

This is not the first time that Mani Shankar Aiyar has drawn himself into a controversery. Earlier, during the Gujarat assembly elections 2017 campaign, he called PM Narendra Modi a neech aadmi. Fiercly reacting to the Aiyar’s controversial remark, BJP’s spokesperson, Sambit Patra said Congress people repeateldy issue these kinds of example. He said, “”We have also seen Salman Khurshid going in the past to Pakistan and praising Pakistan and demeaning India. Such is the culture of the leaders of the Congress party, where P Chidambaram speaks about azaadi, in the sense that it means autonomy”

Meanwhile, it’s not only Mani Shankar Aiyar who has echoed the need for a dialogue between India and Pakistan but Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday also asserted the need for a dialogue between Indian and Pakistan to solve issues between the country.