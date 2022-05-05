P Chidambaram, a senior Congress official, was heckled by his own party members as he arrived at the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday to defend a party member, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Lawyers for West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is suing the state government led by the Trinamool Congress, were spotted protesting and waving black flags at Chidambaram.

Those who heckled Chidambaram chanted “Go Back Chidambaram” and dubbed him a TMC sympathizer outside the courthouse.

The demonstrators blamed Chidambaram for the party’s dismal showing in West Bengal during the recently ended civic elections and the 2021 Assembly elections.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury filed a public interest lawsuit (PIL) against the Bengal government in 2015, alleging wrongdoing in the sale of the state government’s Metro Dairy share to a private company, Keventers.

In this matter, Keventers was represented by P Chidambaram.