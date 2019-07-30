Senior IAS officer Rajiv Kumar has been appointed as the new finance secretary. Rajiv Kumar is a 1984-batch Jharkhand cadre. Before coming into the finance ministry he had worked as an Establishment Officer in the Department of Personnel and Training.

Senior IAS officer, Rajiv Kumar, who is currently serving as Financial Services Secretary, was appointed as the new Finance Secretary on Tuesday. Senior IAS officer, Rajiv Kumar, who is currently serving as Financial Services Secretary, was appointed as the new Finance Secretary on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet led by Prime Miniter Narendra Modi approved the position of Rajiv Kumar as the new Finance Secretary.

Kumar replaced 1983 batch IAS officer Subhash Chandra Garg as the finance secretary. Garg, who was an economic affairs secretary, has been transferred to the power ministry as the secretary in a major bureaucratic change on July 24. The 59-year-old Rajiv Kumar is 1984-batch Jharkhand cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, had taken over as the financial services secretary in September 2017.

Before joining the Finance Ministry, Rajiv Kumar had worked as an Establishment Officer in the Department of Personnel and Training. He played a key role in many initiatives like the ACC’s process of the appointment process and streamlining of promotion. Kumar played a key role in spreading the Narendra Modi’s plan of financial inclusion, with schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, the 59 minutes loan scheme and Mudra loan scheme.

The department of finance secretary is the most important and the senior-most bureaucrat amongst the five departments of the finance ministry- revenue, economic affairs, financial services and department of investment, expenditure.

