Senior Kerala Congress leader and Changanassery MLA CF Thomas passed away in Kerala on Sunday. He was 81.

He was undergoing treatment for cancer at a private hospital in Thiruvalla, Kerala. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala condoled the death of former minister and Kerala Congress leader CF Thomas.

Thomas was elected to the Legislative Assembly from Changanassery continuously since 1980. He was one of the founding leaders of the Kerala Congress. After the death of party president KM Mani, Thomas had joined PJ Joseph faction. He was serving as the Deputy Chairman of the Joseph faction of the Kerala Congress.

CF Thomas had first entered politics through the Kerala Students Union or the KSU, students wing of the Congress. The veteran leader later went on to join veteran legislator and ex-Home Minister KM Mani to found the Kerala Congress (Mani) division, after getting disillusioned with the working of the Congress in Kerala.

Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said: "I am saddened by the demise of Shri C F Thomas MLA, former Minister for Rural Development in Kerala. He is a greatly respected legislator &political leader. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. ":PRO,KeralaRajBhavan pic.twitter.com/DXwtnvd6IA — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) September 27, 2020

CF Thomas contested elections for the first time in 1980 from the Changanassery constituency from where he was voted to power. The veteran has been voted to the Assembly a record nine times from Changanassery, including in the last elections in 2016.