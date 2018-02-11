A spokesperson from the organisation said Salman Nadvi was expelled because he had gone against the unanimous stand taken by the AIMPLB on Babri mosque. However, the senior Muslim cleric Nadvi defended his formula by saying this would ensure peace and communal harmony. He alleged that there is a dictatorship in the board and few people are controlling it.

After showing his support for the construction of Ram Mandir at the disputed site in Ayodhya, senior Muslim cleric Maulana Syed Salman Hussaini Nadvi was expelled from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Sunday. The AIMPLB member on Friday had said that there should be an out of the court settlement in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case. A spokesperson from the organisation said Nadvi was expelled because he had gone against the unanimous stand taken by the AIMPLB.

“Committee announced AIMPLB Board will continue with its old stand that Mosque cannot be gifted, sold or shifted. Because Salman Nadvi has gone against this unanimous stand, he has been expelled,” Qasim Ilyas, AIMPLB member, said on Salman Nadvi’s expulsion. Nadvi had suggested shifting of the site of the mosque to settle the dispute, which drew a lot of criticism from the AIMPLB working committee. On Saturday, a meeting was called by the apex body of Indian Muslims to discuss the matter and members had also suggested that Nadvi be expelled from the Board.

However, Salman Nadvi defended his formula by saying this would ensure peace and communal harmony. He alleged that there is a dictatorship in the board and few people are controlling it. SQR Ilyas, the convenor of the Babri Masjid committee board, said Nadvi should have raised the issue in the AIMPLB meeting before speaking publicly.

He said Nadvi’s action had damaged the board’s reputation at a time when it is holding a crucial meeting here to discuss various important issues. “If anybody has any issue, he may discuss it with the board. You can’t go and talk on behalf of the board. Mr Salman Nadvi is not an ordinary person. He is the executive member of the board. If he doesn’t agree with the board, let him resign and then do whatever he wants,” said Ilyas.

With IANS inputs