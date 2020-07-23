BJP Vice-President Baijayant Jay Panda on Wednesday tweeted that he has come across threads on social media which revealed 'personal and business links' of some Bollywood personalities with 'Pakistanis and NRIs.

BJP Vice-President Baijayant Jay Panda on Wednesday claimed that he has come across threads on social media which revealed ‘personal and business links’ of some Bollywood personalities with ‘Pakistanis and NRIs’ having a track record of encouraging violence in Jammu and Kashmir. He urged ‘patriotic Bollywoodies’ to renounce such celebrities.

The BJP leader, however, desisted from naming any Bollywood celebrity in his tweet.

“Came across shocking threads documenting personal and business links of some Bollywood personalities with certain Pakistanis and NRIs with undeniable track record encouraging violence in Jammu and Kashmir, who have verifiable links to ISI and Pakistan army. I urge patriotic Bollywoodies to renounce them,” Panda’s tweet read.

Came across shocking threads documenting personal & business links of some Bollywood personalities with certain Pakistanis & NRIs with undeniable track record encouraging violence in J&K, who have verifiable links to ISI & Pak army. I urge patriotic Bollywoodies to renounce them. — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) July 22, 2020

Panda’s allegations have come at a time when Bollywood is reeling from various scandals, ranging from nepotism to harassment, triggered by the demise of ‘Kai Po Che’ actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The ‘Kai Po Che!’ actor was found dead in his Mumbai’s Bandra residence on June 14.

The actor will be last seen in Dil Bechara. The film will be premiered on the digital platform Disney+Hotstar on July 24.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic flick is adapted from the famous novel ‘The Fault In Our Stars’ by John Green and will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance.

Ahead of the digital premiere of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film – ‘Dil Bechara’ – director of the film Mukesh Chhabra on Wednesday said he wants all fans to watch the film together at the same time from their homes.

Chhabra who was also a close friend of the departed actor, took to Instagram and shared a motion poster of the upcoming film and announced that it will release at 7.30 pm (IST) on its premiere date, which is July 24.

“We want to make this even more special for everyone. Lock the date and time. Let’s all watch it together, the premiere of the film, same time, different places (your homes) but as one audience in whole. This one for Sushant Singh Rajput,” he wrote in the caption.

