Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open higher in early trade: Shares of Asian Paints, Hero Motocorp, Bharti Infratel, HDFC, GAIL also gained in early trade while Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Eicher Motors, M&M, Hindalco and Maruti were under pressure.

Indian equity benchmark indices Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) Nifty opened higher in early trade due to buying activity in banking, FMCG and oil and gas stocks on Monday. Despite global fall, the BSE Sensex was trading at 39,878.53, up by 164.33 points while the NSE Nifty was at 11,967.40, up by 44.60 points, reports said. Major Asian markets fell between 0.5-1 per cent after fresh trade worries between US and Mexico escalated.

All three Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) – HPCL, BPCL, IOC, – gained as oil price declined. Shares of Asian Paints, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto and Britannia, Bharti Infratel, HDFC, GAIL also gained in early trade. Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Eicher Motors, M&M, Hindalco and Maruti were under pressure. Gains in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and energy stocks helped the markets grow while weakness in banking and pharmaceutical sectors kept the upside in check.

A day after the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet ministers the Sensex touched 40,018.24, up by 186.27 points while the Nifty touched 12019.50 points in early trade.

