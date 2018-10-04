The markets opened in red on Thursday with the Sensex witnessing a sharp fall of 800 points to open at 35,361.16 as rupee hit another low amid weak global cues and fears of widening current account deficit (CAD). Apart from that, fears over the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) turning more hawkish in its monetary policy stance due to a rise in inflationary pressure also led to erosion in investors' risk-taking appetite.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee closed at 73.34 (73.3450) per US dollar, 43 paise weaker from its previous close of 72.91. It crashed to a low of 73.42 earlier in the day.

According to reports, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 715.59 points, or 1.99 percent, lower at 35,260.04 while the Nifty 50 was down 220.35 points or 2.03 percent at 10,637.90 at 12:55 pm.

Earlier, the BSE Sensex, which had opened at 36,602.85 points, closed at 35,975.63 points, down 550.51 points or 1.51 per cent from its previous close at 36,526.14 points. It touched an intra-day high of 36,602.85 points and a low of 35,911.82 points.

Index-wise, the wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed at 10,858.25 points, lower 150.05 points or 1.36 per cent from its previous close. In the broader markets, the S&P BSE Mid-cap index declined 1.11 per cent, while the S&P BSE Small-cap index rose 0.20 per cent, from their previous close.

Investment-wise, provisional data with the exchanges showed that foreign institutional investors sold stocks worth Rs 1,550.04 crore and domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,402.47 crore.

Sector-wise, heavy selling pressure was witnessed in auto, banking and IT stocks.

The top Sensex gainers were Yes Bank, up 5.79 per cent at Rs 212.85; Vedanta, up 3.09 per cent at Rs 240.10; Coal India, up 1.60 per cent at Rs 276.90; ONGC, up 1.45 per cent at Rs 181.60; and Bajaj Auto, up 0.16 per cent at Rs 2,734 per share.

On the other hand, major losers included Mahindra and Mahindra, down 6.66 per cent at Rs 791.15; Tata Consultancy Services, down 4.14 per cent at Rs 2,162.45; Axis Bank, down 3.91 per cent at Rs 570.70; ICICI Bank, down 3.36 per cent at Rs 303.60; and Maruti Suzuki, down 2.86 per cent at Rs 7,251.60 per share.

