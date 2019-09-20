Sensex zooms over 2,000 points: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the step to cut corporate tax is historic. It will give a great stimulus to Make in India, attract private investment from across the globe, improve the competitiveness of our private sector, create more jobs and result in a win-win for 130 crore Indians, he added.

Sensex zooms over 2,000 points: Sensex soared over 2,000 points after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced fiscal measures to boost growth. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed corporate taxes and announced Rs 1.45 lakh crore stimulus to shore up growth and investments. Since May 20, this could be termed as the biggest ever single-day rise in Sensex and Nifty after the finance minister announced rate cuts in corporate tax for all domestic firms and new companies to boost Make in India.

Reports said the S&P BSE Sensex soared over 2,011 points to 38,105 points. Similarly, the NSE’s Nifty50 index was ruling above 11,300-mark, up 600 points. Due to the announcement of a slew of economic measures, domestic investor wealth soared by Rs 6.12 trillion in morning trade. Economists said the finance minister has introduced a clutter-free tax regime which is considered as the first step towards tax reform since 1991 and this could be a prelude to ending all incentives or exemptions and a step towards the Direct Taxes Code.

Heaping praise on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for introducing the lowest corporate tax in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the step to cut corporate tax is historic. It will give a great stimulus to Make in India, attract private investment from across the globe, improve the competitiveness of our private sector, create more jobs and result in a win-win for 130 crore Indians, he added. The prime minister also said the announcements made in the last few weeks clearly demonstrate that the NDA-II government at the Centre is leaving no stone unturned to make India a better place to do business, improve opportunities for all sections of society and increase prosperity to make India a $5 Trillion economy.

Exuding confidence that second-quarter GDP numbers will be better than the previous one, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said the move will bring India closer to tax rates in this part of the world. This bold measure will argue for our economy, he added.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex slumped 470 points or 1.3 per cent to close at 36,093 which was the lowest level in over six months. The domestic stock markets fell sharply in trade due to declines in RIL, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank.

The 50 index NSE Nifty also slumped 136 points or 1.25 per cent to close at 10,705, its lowest level since February 19, 2019. Led by the Nifty Media index’s over 4 per cent fall, all the 11 sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange ended lower.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App