Exit poll 2019 impact on stock market: The exit polls predicted that the NDA-led by BJP will retain power with around 300 seats, more than the magic figure of 272.

Exit poll 2019 impact on stock market: The benchmark Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday breached its previous highest mark of 39,487 and was trading at 39,554.2

points in the early trade reports said. Reports said DHFL, Tech Mahindra, JSPL, Indiabulls Housing, Yes Bank, ITC, HUL, IndusInd Bank and HUL were among major gainers, while BPCL, IOC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Britannia, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were losers in early trade.

For past three days, the BSE Sensex has crossed the 39,000 points mark after almost all the exit polls on Sunday predicted massive victory for the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre for a second consecutive term. The 50-stock Nifty was trading at 11,730 points. The exit polls predicted that the NDA-led by BJP will retain power with around 300 seats, more than the magic figure of 272.

On Tuesday, the Sensex breached its previous highest mark of 39,487 and the 30-share index is trading at 39,554.2 buoyed by exit polls boost. The BSE Sensex witnessed the biggest 1-day rise in the past 10 years after the thirty share index crossed the earlier level of 39,487. Nifty also opened at a record high too.

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex opened at 38,819.68, up by 888.91 points while the Nifty opened at 11,691.30, up by 284.15 points.

