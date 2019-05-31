Sensex touches 40,018.24: The shares of the Coal India Limited (CIL) jumped 3.9 per cent to Rs 151.95 its highest level in three months while the shares of the IDBI Bank dropped by 2 per cent.

A day after the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet ministers the Sensex touched 40,018.24, up by 186.27 points while the Nifty touched 12019.50 points in early trade.

The market breadth was tilted in favour of buyers.

Reports said about 954 stocks advanced and 494 shares declined on National Stock Exchange.

Details awaited.

