Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Friday was freed from house arrest almost after a period of five years. Geelani was released from house arrest several days after he resigned as the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. After being released, Geelani visited a local mosque to offer prayers.

Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Friday was freed from house arrest almost after a period of more than five years. Geelani was released from house arrest several days after he resigned as the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. After being released, Geelani visited a local mosque to offer prayers. Geelani’s close aide Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai was appointed as the new chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. After the people in Kashmir got information about Geelani being released, several people also visited the mosque where both Geelani and his close aide Ashraf were present to offer prayers to address them.

According to a leading daily, speaking after his release from the house arrest, Syed Ali Shah Geelani said that they will out a strategy after thorough consultations. Geelani made this statement while addressing the people at Jamia Masjid Hyderpora. The 88-year-old Geelani is a member of Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir and was heading Tehreek-e-Hurriyat since 2001. Ashraf Sehrai will be serving as the interim chairman of TeH till the next chief is elected. Hurriyat sources claim that Geelani had stepped down from the post of Chairman due to his continuous health concerns.

Also Read: Congress appoints Ashok Gehlot as party’s General Secretary in-charge of organisation, training

Also, probing in the terror funding cases in the region of Jammu and Kashmir could be the reason for the resignation of the separatist leader. Earlier in March, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a charge sheet against Kashmiri separatists leader in the alleged terror funding case in a Delhi court. The NIA has named 10 other Kashmiri separatists including Hurriyat leader Syed Shah Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Ahmed Shah. The separatist leader has also served as the president of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, an umbrella organisation for separatist parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

Geelani was an elected as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Sopore constituency three time, 1972, 1977 and 1987 respectively. Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir state has blamed Geelani for the rise in militancy in Kashmir. In October 2013 he was re-elected as chairman of Hurriyat Conference (G), a faction of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

ALSO READ: Tejashwi Yadav says Bihar violence broke out after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to the state

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App