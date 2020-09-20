Serum Institute of India (SII) said that it is going to begin phase three trials of the Covishield Vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune soon.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): Serum Institute of India (SII) is all set to begin phase three trials of the Covishield Vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, the hospital administration said on Saturday.

As per the official statement of the Sassoon General Hospital, currently, volunteer registration is going on for the trials. Earlier the testing of Covid 19 vaccine by the Serum Institute of Inida was paused as per the orders by the DGGI. The institute is set to begin the testing of III phase now, a statement issued by the institute said.

The statement said that the Phase III of Covishield Vaccine trial has been started in Sassoon General Hospital, Pune. It said that at present, volunteer registration was going on for that, those who were willing to volunteer for vaccination could contact on the following numbers–8550960196, 8104201267.

On September 16, ANI reported that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has allowed the Serum Institute of India to restart its phase two and three clinical trials for the Covishield Vaccine after the pharma major submitted the recommendations of the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), UK and DSMB India and requested permission to restart enrolment in the subject clinical trial of the vaccine.

