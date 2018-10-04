As per reports, out of the 18 booked, seven are identified as policemen belonging to Haryana Police. The duo was reportedly raped for a period of three months from July to September. The minor victim was later identified as a 15-year-old Haryana girl.

Even after the government has tightened the rape laws across the country, the incident of minors getting raped just doesn’t seem to end. On Thursday, 18 men from Haryana were booked for allegedly raping a minor and her mother in a village located in Kaithal’s Kalayat town in Haryana. As per reports, out of the 18 booked, seven are identified as policemen belonging to Haryana Police. The duo was reportedly raped for a period of three months from July to September. The minor victim was later identified as a 15-year-old Haryana girl. The current reports claim that zero arrests have been made in the rape case by the investigating police.

The matter was highlighted after the minor filed a police complaint on Tuesday. Hearing to minor’s ordeal, the police registered a case against 18 accused including 7 cops, sarpanch under several Sections of POCSO and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to a report by TOI, the seven accused Haryana Police officers were identified as assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) Shamsher Singh, Roshan Lal and Dhanpati, exempted ASI Bajir Singh, head constable Randeep and constables Dilavar and Isham Singh.

According to the complaint filed, the minor alleged that she along with her mother was raped by ASI Shamsher Singh at several occasions while the other cops stood outside the house.

Meanwhile, the accused ASI refuted the reports and claimed that it was moved to defame him along with other Haryana police officers.

