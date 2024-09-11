Seven Labourers Killed in Mini Truck Accident in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari District

Seven labourers lost their lives and two others sustained injuries in a tragic accident when the mini truck they were travelling.

Seven labourers lost their lives and two others sustained injuries in a tragic accident when the mini truck they were travelling in overturned in the early hours of Wednesday in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district, police reported.

Accident Details: A Deadly Crash at Chilakavaripakalu Village

The fatal incident occurred around 2 a.m. near Chilakavaripakalu village on the Aripatidibbalu-Chinnaigudem road. The labourers were returning home when their mini truck, laden with heavy cashew nut bags, veered off the road and overturned.

The deceased have been identified as Deva Bhatula Bureya (40), Tamireddy Sathyanarayana (45), P Chinamusalayya (35), Katava Krishna (40), Katava Sathipandu (40), Tadi Krishna (45), and Bokka Prasad (40), all hailing from Tadimalla village.

Truck Loses Control: Laborers Trapped Under Cashew Nut Bags

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Deva Kumar explained that nine people were on board the truck, which was transporting cashew nuts from Borrampalem village in T Narasapuram block of Eluru district to Tadimalla village.

“As the truck was approaching Chilakavaripakalu village, the driver apparently lost control over the steering, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and overturn. Seven labourers, who were trapped under the cashew nut bags, died on the spot, while two others sustained injuries,” said DSP Kumar.

Following the accident, the driver fled the scene, leaving the victims behind.

Injured Labourers Receive Medical Attention

The injured were rushed to Nidadavole Government Hospital for immediate treatment. Authorities are monitoring their condition closely, ensuring they receive the best possible medical care.

“A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident and to locate the driver who fled,” DSP Kumar added.

Chief Minister Expresses Condolences and Orders Support for Victims

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep condolences to the families of the deceased and directed officials to provide the best treatment for the injured. He assured the bereaved families that the government would extend all possible support to help them through this difficult time.

“The loss of lives in this tragic accident is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased, and we are committed to providing all necessary assistance to the injured,” said the Chief Minister.