The seventh flight 182 Indian evacuees from Ukraine landed in Mumbai on Tuesday. The flight had taken off from Romania’s Bucharest as part of the Indian government’s ‘Operation Ganga.’ The evacuees were received by Union Minister Narayan Rane at the airport.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed via Twitter that two other flights – one from Romania’s Bucharest, one from Hungary’s Budapest – have departed for Delhi. The flight from Bucharest is carrying 218 Indian nationals, while the flight from Budapest is carrying 216 evacuees, as per the minister’s statement.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while presiding over a high-level meeting on Monday evening over the Ukraine crisis said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all stranded Indians in Ukraine are safe and secure, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. This was the third high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi since Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deputed four Union Ministers to oversee the repatriation efforts on the ground in the neighbouring countries of Ukraine from where Indian nationals are being airlifted. Jyotiraditya Scindia will be overseeing evacuation operations of stranded Indians in Romania and Moldova, while Kiren Rijiju will be visiting Slovakia. Hardeep Singh Puri will be overlooking operations in Hungary, and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will manage evacuations in Poland.