Several coaches of Pooja express was derailed near Jaipur, Rajasthan. There are no casualties reported so far in the incident but the railway has sent rescue and relief teams to the incident site.

Several coaches of Pooja express has derailed near Jaipur, Rajasthan. So far there are no reports of any casualties in the incident. Meanwhile, the railway has dispatched rescue teams to the accident site and all other concerned departments are monitoring the situation. More details awaited …

Updating …

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More