The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that severe heatwave condition will sweep Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, southern UP, northern MP and some parts of Jharkhand for next two days and the intensity will then decrease. On Friday, The MeT department issued a “red-colour” warning for Delhi after heatwave conditions continued unabated in the national capital. In Delhi, the maximum temperature during day time may hit the 46-degree Celsius mark.

The heat wave conditions will continue in Delhi till Monday, after which partly cloudy skies may bring respite from the sweltering heat but there will be no rainfall in Delhi. In the past few days, hot and dry air from the northwest is driving up the temperature across the mainland except the northeast. Dust storms are also prevailing over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, the mercury rose as high as 45°C in parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), while the minimum temperature remained at 24-28°C. On Thursday, the mercury touched 46.8 degrees Celsius in the NCR. It was the highest in the month of May since 2013.

Temperature rises across the country; Visuals from Delhi where the current temperature is 44 degrees Celsius. pic.twitter.com/z1ED8Kixrx — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2019

Meteorological Centre, Lucknow, warned that thunderstorm accompanied with dust storm is likely to occur today during next three hours over Agra, Mathura districts and adjoining areas.

Apart from that, the IMD is expecting monsoon to arrive near Kerala around June 6, 2019. At present, the monsoon has covered some extreme southern part of the Arabian Sea and parts of southwest-southeast-east central Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea and Andaman Nicobar islands. In the next 2-3 days, it is expected to cover more parts of the Arabian sea. The meteorological department said thunderstorm activity is likely to continue for next 3-5 days over northeastern states and over extreme southern peninsula.

People cover their heads as mercury rises in the state; #visuals from Kanpur where current temperature is 42 degrees Celsius. pic.twitter.com/jrzuWIQOVf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 1, 2019

The highest temperature recorded in Delhi was 48.4 degrees Celsius on May 26, 1998.

Residents of Room village in Shankargarh near Prayagraj face acute water crisis, say,' There's severe water crisis, people here dig pits to get access to water.The water is unclean & people tend to fall ill often. People who don't even have food can't possibly afford treatment.' pic.twitter.com/98BjO4Hdvc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 1, 2019

