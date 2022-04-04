The new month has begun, and new heat records in the national capital, Delhi, are anticipated to be established. The demand for pottery has risen as a result of this predicament. Electronics have also gotten more costly as a result of this. On Saturday, Delhi recorded a high temperature of 38 degrees Celsius and a low temperature of 17 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Bhavan predicts that the temperature will reach 42 degrees Celsius in the next few days. At the same time, a heat wave is expected to begin on April 4, complicating matters even more for Delhi residents. Due to the weekend, there are large throngs of visitors at India Gate.

The month of March in Delhi was hot and dry, and it finished on a high note in terms of temperature.

The month of March concluded at 32.9 degrees, compared to the average of 29.6 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees higher than the monthly normal levels, a significant difference. All nine districts of Delhi were absolutely dry, with no precipitation, resulting in a total lack of water.

Conditions ranging from heat waves to severe heat waves persisted in numerous areas. The second part of March was extremely hot, with maximum temperatures ranging from 5 to 10 degrees above normal. Narela, Pitampura, and Najafgarh were the hottest areas. Lodhi Road also surpassed the 40-degree mark. However, the Safdarjung base observatory has yet to reach 40 degrees.

Normally, the highest temperature in March is around 26–27 degrees and rises to 33 degrees; however, the maximum temperature rose to 39.6 degrees this time, a 14-degree increase.

This is the seventh hottest March average since 1951, with the highest March average being 34.4 degrees in 1953. Last year, at 33.1 degrees, it was hotter than this year.