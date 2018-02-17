Almost 17 out of 21 Large states of the country saw an immense amount of downfall in sex ratio at birth (SRB). Niti Aayog issued a statement stressing on the need to check sex-selective abortion. In Gujarat, the SRB dipped to 854 females from 907 females per 1,000 males born registering a drop of 53 points from 2012-14 (base year) to 2013-15 (reference year) in this indicator.

The sex ratio at birth (SRB) took an alarming dip of 53 points in Gujarat following 17 out of 21 large states facing the same decline, Niti Aayog issued a statement stressing on the need to check sex-selective abortion. According to reports, there was a significant decline of 10 points or more recorded in the states of the country. In Gujarat, the SRB dipped to 854 females from 907 females per 1,000 males born registering a drop of 53 points from 2012-14 (base year) to 2013-15 (reference year) in this indicator.

Gujarat was closely followed by the state of Haryana which registered a decline of 35 points and the trailed by Rajasthan (32 points), Uttarakhand (27 points), Maharashtra (18 points), Karnataka (11 points), Chhattisgarh (12 points), Himachal Pradesh (14 points), Progressive India’s report states. According to the reports, Punjab was registered with the refinement of an increase of 19 points, followed by Uttar Pradesh (10 points) and Bihar (9 points). According to the Pre-conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Technique (PCPNDT) Act 1994, there is a clear need for the states to effectively implement the Act and take appropriate measures to promote the importance of the girl child.

What is Human sex ratio?

The Human sex ratio is of particular interest to anthropologists and demographers. In human societies, however, sex ratios at birth may be considerably skewed by factors such as the age of mother at birth and by sex-selective abortion and infanticide. Exposure to pesticides and other environmental contaminants may be a significant contributing factor as well. As of 2014, the global sex ratio at birth is estimated at 107 boys to 100 girls (1000 boys per 934 girls).