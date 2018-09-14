Delhi court has ordered framing of charges against prominent environmentalist RK Pachauri in a sexual harassment case. The ex-The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) director has been accused of stalking and sexually harassing his former colleague.

A Delhi based court ordered framing of charges in the sexual harassment case against Internationally acclaimed environmentalist RK Pachauri, also the ex-director of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). The court said on Friday, September 14th, that the next hearing of the case will be on October 20. The 75-year old scientist is facing a sexual harassment allegation from his former colleague. He has been accused of stalking and sexual misconduct.

