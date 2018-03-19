During their protest outside the Delhi's Vasant Kunj Police Station, the clash broke out between police officials and students of Jawaharlal National University (JNU). The protesting students are demanding that police that police should immediately arrest the professor accused of sexual harassment with students. Days ago, 9 students approached the police to register a complaint against a professor of JNU's life sciences department, Atul Johari of sexually harassing them.

During the protests by the students of JNU, the clash broke out between police and students of Jawaharlal National University (JNU) outside the Vasant Kunj Police Station where the students were protesting against a professor who allegedly sexually harassed the students in the class. The protesting students are demanding police that the accused professor should be arrested immediately. The protesting students have also alleged that JNU administration is not taking any stern action in the matter. Four days ago, on March 15, 7 students approached the police to register a complaint against a professor of JNU’s life sciences department, Atul Johari. Later, 2 more students leveled the same charges against the professor.

Students have been assured of taking strict action against professor after their meeting with police officials. However, the university has not issued any statement in the matter. Nearly 55 JNU professors also have written to the Delhi police demanding free and fair probe in the matter. Speaking on the matter, District Commissioner of Police (DCP) South West Delhi, Milind Dumbere said, “The case is being dealt according to the law. Notice has been issued to the JNU professor accused of sexual harassment and he has also been called tomorrow to support the police with investigation further. Police have started its investigation after filing a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused professor, and statements of the complainants have been recorded.

ALSO READ: K Chandrashekhar Rao meets Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, discuss ‘federal front’ for 2019

Clash broke out between police & students of Jawaharlal National University (JNU) in front of Vasant Kunj Police Station where the students were protesting against a professor who allegedly sexually harassed students in class #Delhi pic.twitter.com/vrSOBocfGr — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018

After the protests erupted, few more students approached the South-West and leveled similar allegations against the professor. As per police officials, keeping in mind the seriousness of the matter, the matter is being monitored by the Additional DCP of South-West district. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Vasant Kunj police station and JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar seeking a status report of the case and reasons for not taking action against the accused.

ALSO READ: Punjab government decides to impose permanent ban on hookah bars

ALSO READ: Suspected object with wires attached found in Sangam Express; train halted at Hapur station, security teams present

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App