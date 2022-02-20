This comes after the spread of a letter on social media claiming that Gurpatwant Pannu has declared his support for the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming Punjab elections on Sunday.

The greatest supporter of Azad Khalistan, Gurpatwant Pannu of ‘Sikhs for Justice,’ said that senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) officials falsified the letter of him endorsing AAP to get radical support. This comes after the spread of a letter on social media claiming that Gurpatwant Pannu has declared his support for the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming Punjab elections on Sunday.

Khalistan group “Sikhs for Justice” declares support for Aam Aadmi Party. pic.twitter.com/qRpw5gElun — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) February 17, 2022

Sikhs For Justice released a statement claiming that the letter is phony, and its leader, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, accused the Aam Aadmi Party of making a phony letter viral in a video message. “The letter sent in the name of Sikhs for Justice by the Aam Aadmi Party, Kejriwal, and Bhagwant Mann is false,” stated Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, SFJ’s General Consul General. “For the false letter submitted by Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal will have to pay compensation,” says a statement posted in Gurumukhi on SFJ’s Instagram account.

The account then posted a video of Pannu claiming that the letter was fake and that the organization does not endorse any political party. Pannu, speaking in Punjabi in the video, adds, “According to a letter circulating, the SFJ is supporting the Aam Aadmi Party in the elections. This letter is a forgery and a fabrication. Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal, and the AAP are all spreading the fake letter. The Aam Aadmi Party spreads false information. The main purpose of the SFJ is to separate Punjab from India, and to that end, a referendum on Khalistan will be held shortly.”

Meanwhile, AAP is dealing with another controversy right now. Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas said in a statement on February 16 that AAP president and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had informed him that he will either become the CM of Punjab or the first Prime Minister of liberated Khalistan. Vishwas has stated on several occasions that the AAP is aiding separatists and proponents of Khalistan in Punjab.