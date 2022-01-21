The organization has stated that he would not be allowed to unfurl the tricolour on Republic Day, and has offered a prize of Rs 1 million to anyone who succeeds.

Intelligence agencies have obtained information regarding a possible terror plot targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries on Republic Day this year, as per reports. A nine-page intelligence stream showed that PM Modi and other dignitaries attending India’s 75th Republic Day festivities were in danger, according to sources. Key visitors are likely to include dignitaries from Central Asian nations such as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

According to the paper, the danger appears to have emanated from forces based in Pakistan. These organizations planned to disrupt public gatherings, significant institutions, and congested places in order to target high-ranking dignitaries. According to the intelligence, Pakistan-based Khalistani organizations are also organising cadres to resuscitate militancy in Punjab. They also want to carry out targeted attacks during the approaching state assembly elections in Punjab and other neighboring provinces. The Khalistani movement has also made a direct threat to the Prime Minister. The organization has stated that he would not be allowed to unfurl the tricolour on Republic Day, and has offered a prize of Rs 1 million to anyone who succeeds. Since the Supreme Court took notice of the blockade of the Prime Minister’s convoy in Punjab, the group also started threatening attorneys.

It is clear that the SFJ intends to destabilize India’s harmony ahead of Republic Day. Gurpatwant Pannu, the head of the SFJ, has now called for terrorists in the valley to come to India and interrupt the upcoming Republic Day ceremony, as they did last year in the Red Fort, when the Indian flag was substituted with the Nishab Saheb. According to sources, they were the ones who sponsored and spread the toolkit used in last year’s R-day riots. This time around

Subsequently, Delhi Police officials claimed that, in light of the recent security breach of Prime Minister Modi’s convoy in Punjab, the force is being extra cautious to ensure that such an occurrence does not occur in the national capital. Officials revealed that the Delhi-National Capital Region has been placed under a “very high-security” cover ahead of Republic Day after police received intelligence about a probable terror strike from intelligence agencies. According to a Delhi Police directive issued on Tuesday, the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), paragliders, and hot air balloons above the national capital would be forbidden from January 20 in honor of Republic Day celebrations.

The official noted that the prospect of a threat to the prime minister cannot be ruled out in light of the recent drone assault in Abu Dhabi, which killed two Indians and a Pakistani person, as well as the recovery of IEDs in Punjab and Ghazipur.