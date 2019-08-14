Civil servant turned politician Shah Faesal was arrested today after he tried fleeing the country. He has been sent back to Kashmir and put under house arrest

IAS turned politician Shah Faesal on Wednesday was arrested on his way to leave the country via New Delhi. Sources suggest that Faesal was detained from the Delhi airport while attempting to leave the country and has been put under house arrest in Kashmir.

Faesal has been vocal in his criticism of the government ever since the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. On Eid also he had tweeted that Kashmiris across the world were mourning the illegal abrogation of their special status.

In the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre, had said that Kashmiris are mourning the illegal annexation of their land and there shall be no Eid till everything that has been stolen and snatched from Kashmir is returned back.

Thirty-six-year-old Faesal pursued his studies at Tyndale-Biscoe School and Sher – i – Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences. He became the first Kashmiri to top the Indian Civil Services Examination held in 2009. But Faesal resigned from the Indian bureaucracy on January 9, 2019, as a mark of protest against reported killings of Kashmiris by the security forces. After quitting his job, he founded the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement.

Everything is in place, celebrate 15th August dabake: Jammu and Kasmir Police ADGP Munir Khan

J&K Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Muneer Khan on Wednesday said the police’s main focus is 15th August and all arrangements are in place to ensure peaceful celebrations across the state. ADGP Khan said the restrictions have been lifted in Jammu and schools, colleges and other establishments are functional now. However, in Kashmir, restrictions at certain places are still in place and aren’t imposed in a generalised manner.

The J&K ADGP said when a new situation of law and order arises, opposite parties including the neighbouring states take the initiative of unleashing the propaganda but the police are taking all measures to stop the spread of videos of 2016 and 2010 that are being circulated now to create hatred.

Khan said law order situation is totally under control but sporadic incidents of violence have been reported in various parts of Srinagar and other districts which had been contained locally and no major injuries have been reported so far. The ADGP also said that several people were injured due to pellet firing in various parts of Srinagar and other districts.

