The Delhi Court has sought a response from the Centre over the detention of the Shah Faesal from Delhi Airport. The court has fixed the hearing for Friday. Faesal was arrested on August 14 when he was leaving the country.

IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal has moved the court for challenging his detention. Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement chairman Shah Faesal was arrested from the Delhi Indra Gandhi International Airport on August 14 when he was leaving the country for some work. Faesal has moved to Delhi High Court and has a habeas corpus plea for challenging his arrest.

The Delhi Court has sought a response from the Centre over the detention of the leader. The court has fixed the hearing on the case for Friday.

The former IAS officer was sent back to Kashmir and had taken to a makeshift detention centre at the Centaur Hotel in Srinagar. Faesal has been critical to Centre after the abrogation of Article 370 which provided the special status to the Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah Faesal had also described the abrogation of Article 370 as that there were two choices before the Kashmiris – to be a stooge or to be a separatist. He tweeted: Kashmir will need a long, sustained, non-violent political mass movement for restoration of the political rights. Abolition of Article 370 has finished the mainstream. Constitutionalists are gone. So you can either be a stooge or a separatist now. No shades of grey.

Kashmir will need a long, sustained, non-violent political mass movement for restoration of the political rights. Abolition of Article 370 has finished the mainstream.

Constitutionalists are gone. So you can either be a stooge or a separatist now. No shades of grey. — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) August 13, 2019

Students, faculty, alumni and affiliates of the Harvard University on Thursday also expressed concern over the detention of Faesal, as many as 124 urged the government to release the Harvard alumnus and other local leaders.

Kashmir is reeling under the strict curfew since August 5 when Centre announced the decision of removing Article 370 from the Constitution. Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were detained. Other leaders who were also detained include Farooq Abdullah, Sajad Lone, Junaid Mattu, Waheed Parra, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Saifuddin Soz and others.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App