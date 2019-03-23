Shah Faesal's party to sit out Lok Sabha polls 2019, IAS topper says will strengthen party first: Shah Faesal's Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) would not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Former IAS officer said that they would strengthen the party first before participating in polls.

Shah Faesal’s party to sit out Lok Sabha polls 2019, IAS topper says will strengthen party first: Shah Faesal’s Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) has decided to not contest forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. The announcement comes six days after former IAS former launched the political party in the valley. Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Faesal said that they would strengthen the party first before participating in the electoral process.

Before today’s announcement, reports were suggesting that Faesal would contest from Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency. He organised several gatherings in north Kashmir after launching the party. He cited unabated killings in Kashmir and absence of any credible political initiative from the Central government reasons behind his decisions.

You are welcome to join J&K Peoples Movement. Please follow this link. https://t.co/YAXCzIUSNF — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) March 17, 2019

In January this year, 2009 IAS topper, resigned from the government service and decided to join politics. He cited the unabated killings in Kashmir and absence of any credible political initiative from Union government reasons behind his decision.

To protest the unabated killings in Kashmir and absence of any credible political initiative from Union Government, I have decided to resign from IAS.

Kashmiri lives matter.

I will be addressing a press-conference on Friday.

Attached is my detailed statement. pic.twitter.com/Dp41rFIzIg — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) January 9, 2019

