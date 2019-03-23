Shah Faesal’s party to sit out Lok Sabha polls 2019, IAS topper says will strengthen party first: Shah Faesal’s Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) has decided to not contest forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. The announcement comes six days after former IAS former launched the political party in the valley. Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Faesal said that they would strengthen the party first before participating in the electoral process.
Before today’s announcement, reports were suggesting that Faesal would contest from Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency. He organised several gatherings in north Kashmir after launching the party. He cited unabated killings in Kashmir and absence of any credible political initiative from the Central government reasons behind his decisions.
