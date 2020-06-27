Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited COVID-19 Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas in Chhatarpur. CM Kejriwal had earlier written to Amit Shah inviting him to inspect the 10,000-bedded COVID care centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in Chhattarpur.

He had also requested for deployment of doctors and nurses from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Army at the Centre. More than 2,000 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and other Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, including doctors, will treat and manage Delhi’s biggest COVID-19 care centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur area, located near the Delhi-Haryana border.

DG ITBP, SS Deswal, who went to check preparedness of the Centre yesterday, said that it is now fully ready and can accommodate 10,000 patients.

Delhi has so far reported 77,240 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Nearly 20,000 tests are being conducted daily and the number of beds for COVID-19 patients has increased to 13,500 in the national capital, which is following an aggressive five-pronged strategy to fight the rising number of novel coronavirus cases, said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier on Saturday.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal also thanked the Centre for providing testing kits to the Delhi government to ramp up its testing. He also listed out five weapons- increasing the number of beds, testing and isolation, providing oximeters, use of plasma therapy and conducting surveys and screening – that has helped the national capital to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

