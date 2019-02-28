Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan ready to repatriate Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, says Imran Khan interested to talk to Narendra Modi: On being asked if he is open to meeting his Indian counterpart on sidelines of the OIC meet in Dubai, Pakistan Foreign Minister SM Qureshi said Pakistan is willing to consider returning Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to India if it means de-escalation.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan ready to repatriate Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, says Imran Khan interested to talk to Narendra Modi: Amid ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, Pakistan Foreign Minister SM Qureshi on Thursday told Geo News that he will not hesitate to meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj but Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is not the right forum for talks. On being asked if he is open to meeting his Indian counterpart on sidelines of the OIC meet in Dubai, Qureshi said Pakistan is willing to consider returning Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to India if it means de-escalation.

Qureshi also said that Imran Khan is ready to talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the telephone to offer him peace, but expressed his doubt if Modi Modi will accept the offer. Confirming the receipt of India’s dossier on the Pulwama terror attack, the Pakistan foreign minister said his country is ready for peace talks if India gives priority to dialogue.

Earlier, in a television address, Imran Khan had offered an olive branch to India a day after Pakistan Air Force jets breached Indian air space.

Reports said Saudi Foreign Minister will soon visit Pakistan with peace message sent by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to de-escalate tension between India and Pakistan.

The External Affairs Ministry on Wednesday said that it has lost a MiG 21 Bison fighter jet and an IAF pilot was “missing in action” after his aircraft was shot down a by Pakistani jet. India summoned the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan to lodge a strong protest at the unprovoked act of aggression by Pakistan against India. Apart from that, the government also objected to Pakistan’s vulgar display of an injured IAF personnel in clear violation of all norms of the Geneva Convention.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More