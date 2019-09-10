Though Qureshi tried to highlight the issues faced by a large chunk of Kashmiri Muslims, he tactfully avoided mentioning the plight of other minority communities including the Dogras, Bakarwals and Kashmiri Pandits who were either killed by fundamentalists or forced to leave Kashmir due to atrocities committed by pro-Pakistani Muslims.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday urged the international community to interfere in the Kashmir issue. Qureshi was addressing the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva. Heaping praise on the Human Rights Council, Qureshi said the repository of the world’s conscience on human rights should not remain indifferent to the tragedy that was unfolding in Jammu and Kashmir. India and Pakistan are all set to address the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) today over Kashmir issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver their speech at the world body, reports said.

Soldiers of both India and Pakistan have been standing in the eyeball to eyeball confrontation along the Line of Control (LoC) after the Narendra Modi-led NDA government abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and Article 35 A which was added to the Constitution by a Presidential Order of 1954. The government imposed curfew in Kashmir and suspended mobile services as Pakistan was trying to fan violence through cross-border terrorism and social media. A beleaguered Pakistan terminated diplomatic ties with New Delhi and cancelled the trade and air services between the two nations. While Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi openly said that their country could go to any extent to help their “Kashmiri brothers”, the country’s Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed even predicted a nuclear war between the arch-rivals towards the end of November or at the beginning of December.

The matter didn’t end there and Pakistan raised the issue in the UNHRC. Today, Qureshi urged the UNHRC for the second time to take the following steps:

1) The UNHRC should ask India to stop the use of pellet guns in Kashmir.

2) The government should reverse the clampdown and communications blackout

3) All political prisoners should be released

4) Human rights activists shouldn’t be targetted. All these things should be done under the United Nations Security Council resolutions and other human rights instruments

5) Persons responsible for violation of human rights should be brought to justice

6) A Commission of Inquiry (COI) recommended by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights should be constituted.

7) Office of the High Commissioner and the Human Rights Council’s special procedures mandate holders should monitor and report on human rights violations in Kashmir and regularly update the council

8) Human rights organisations, international media should be given unhindered access to Kashmir

Though Qureshi tried to highlight the issues faced by a large chunk of Kashmiri Muslims, he tactfully avoided mentioning the plight of other minority communities including the Dogras, Bakarwals and Kashmiri Pandits who were either killed by fundamentalists or forced to leave Kashmir due to atrocities committed by pro-Pakistani Muslims. He even didn’t say a word on how the people of Ladakh, Jammu and many people from the Valley itself supported the initiative taken by the government.

Thousands of Kashmiri Pandits became asylum seekers in their own country after their family members got killed by religious fanatics following an announcement from local mosques. Several Hindu temples were desecrated to destroy the evidence that Hindus ever lived in Kashmir. The Muslims followed the same pattern that Pakistan had adhered to in Karachi and other cities in the aftermath of division in 1947.

Qureshi also remained tight-lipped on the plight of Balochs, Sindhis, Mohajirs and tribals. Thousands of innocent Balochs lost their lives during Operation Zarb-e-Azb. They were either shot dead or dropped from the helicopter to wipe out all pieces of evidence while thousands are still missing. Though Operation Zarb-e-Azb was a joint military offensive conducted by the Pakistan Armed Forces against terrorist groups, the Baloch freedom fighters were on Pakistan Army’s target.

In Pakistan, it has become a norm to abduct minority Hindu and Sikh girls at gun-point, convert them and force them to marry Muslim youths as part of the religious conversion agenda designed by radicals.

The dual character of Pakistan’s military-backed government, that vowed before the international community to protect the rights of Kashmiris in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A, was exposed on Saturday when the country’s police and Army arrested as many as 22 members of a faction of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) at a pro-independence protest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, aljazeera.com reported. The protesters were arrested and taken into custody after clashes broke out between them and the security forces near Tatrinote village which is situated about 80km south of Muzaffarabad. The JKLF is a prominent Kashmiri political party that advocates for independence from both Pakistan and India for a free Kashmir.

The local police fired tear-gas at protesters when they tried to get closer to the Line of Control and suspended mobile phone services in the area. A police officer and several others were also critically injured in the clashes.

Pakistan, which has become a breeding ground of terrorist organisations like Al-Qaeda, ISI, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, al-Qaeda, the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, Jundallah and the Haqqani network, preaches the gospel to India on Kashmir.

Last but not least, the world community shouldn’t forget about Osama Bin Laden and who sheltered him.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App