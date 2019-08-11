Gauri Khan shared on her Instagram, the lastest picture with husband Shah Rukh Khan. The couple will be seen in the commercial advertisement on television. Film producer and interior decorator Gauri Khan shared an adorable picture.

Film producer and interior decorator Gauri Khan shared an adorable picture with husband Shah Rukh Khan, the couple snapped during a television advertisement shoot. They look adorable and giving true couple goals. Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are forever favorite couples of Bollywood.

They seem wearing blue; Shah Rukh Khan wearing a light blue blazer and royal blue formal pants and Gauri accompanying him with a navy blue dress, and sitting on a grey couch, having a fantastic wall behind with amazing interiors. The couple is posing to the camera and as usual romance king is looking fabulous with his expressions. Gauri captioned the picture by saying that it is a beautiful moment for her, she mentioned about the decor campaign and tag the company, Shah Rukh Khan and other officials, she stated it a preview from the set.

Gauri Khan is an India film producer and a famous interior designer, she designed the spaces for some known personalities like Mukesh Ambani, Karan Johar, Jacquline Fernandez and many more. She has been the face of Fortune magazine and is titled under 50 Most Powerful Women.

Romance king of Bollywood ruled every heart of India with his remarkable performances but Gauri Khan ruled his heart and everyone knows that she is Shah Rukh’s key to success. Gauri rarely displays her affection for Shah Rukh on social media by whenever it happens it goes viral in no time. However, they both shared their children Abram Khan, Suhana Khan, and Aryan Khan’s pictures frequently on social media.

Earlier, direct of Student of the year shared the picture with this couple from the same set as he is directing this advertisement. He captioned, that the shoot was too much fun for him, he was happy after sharing two days with the most loving, powerful and entertaining couple of Bollywood.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App