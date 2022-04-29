NCB has seized 50 kg of "high-quality" heroin from a domestic premise in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh's Jamia Nagar neighborhood

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Delhi zone announced on Thursday that it has seized 50 kg of “high-quality” heroin from a domestic premise in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh’s Jamia Nagar neighborhood.

A person of Indian ancestry has been arrested for allegedly being involved in this case.

According to NCB’s Deputy Director General (DDG) Operations, Sanjay Singh, recovered heroin which is said to come from Afghanistan, and the drug money is believed to have been channeled through hawala.

“On April 27, the NCB Delhi zone confiscated 50 kg of high-quality heroin, 47 kg of suspected drugs, 30 lakhs in drug money in cash counting machines, and other incriminating evidence from a residential premise in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh,” Singh said.

The 47 kilograms of suspected narcotics have been sent to a lab for further testing.

He went on to say that the drugs were kept in backpacks and jute bags, and that they were wrapped in e-commerce company packaging.

Due to potential ties to this worldwide narcotics network, the agency has raided locations in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana.

DDG has further stated that the syndicate smuggled items into India via the sea and border channels, hiding heroin in legitimate commodities and freight.

“The Indian members of the syndicates then extracted the heroin from these commodities,” he claimed.