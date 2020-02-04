Shaheen Bagh firing: The Delhi Police has claimed that the who opened fire at Shaheen Bagh protesters is affiliated with Aam Aadmi Party. To which, MP Sanjay Singh retaliated and scrapped the claim.

The Delhi Police, after an interrogating Kapil Baisala aka Kapil Gujjar, the man who opened fire at the Shaheen Bagh protesters on Tuesday said he is affiliated with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Talking to thr media, Deputy commissioner of Police ( DCP Crime Branch), Rajesh Deo said police has checked Kapil’s mobile phone and have found some photos and videos and this has come to knowledge that he and his father are members of AAP.

Reports said accused Kapil Gurjjar and his father had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in February 2019.

Police has also released a photo of the accused with AAP MP Sanjay Singh and party leader Atishi greeting them at an event.

Soon after Delhi Police’s press conference, AAP MP Sanjay Singh came out and denied accused Kapil’s connection with him and his party. Singh also accused BJP of mudslinging as elections are due in the Capital.

ANI quoted Sanjay Singh stating days ahead of the Delhi polls photos and conspiracies will be found and cooked. BJP will stoop to any low just to defame the AAP as Arvind Kejriwal-led party is all set for a landslid victory. He asked Home Minister Amit Shah thaw What does having a picture with someone mean?”

The shooting incident took place on Saturday, after which, the police deployed at the Shaheen Bagh area had taken Kapil Baisala aka Kapil Gurjjar in custody.

Reports said Kapil Gurjjar had fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh chantting Jai Shri Ram and hamare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (only Hindus will rule in this country, no one else).

The incident took place where anti-CAA protests were marching and protesting peacefully.

