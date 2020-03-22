Anti CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh have been temporarily called off in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in India, say reports. A petrol bomb was thrown by an unidentified person near the protest site at 9:30 am today, confirmed ANI.

In the backdrop of novel coronavirus- COVID-19 outbreak in India, the Anti-CAA protestors at Shaheen Bagh have reportedly called off the protest temporarily on March 22, 2020. The protestors, who had been observing a sit-in at the protest site for over three months, have alleged that an unidentified person threw a petrol bomb at 9:30 am near the protest site despite a nationwide lockdown in the purview of Janata Curfew. ANI confirmed the development by sharing some photos from the protest site.

In the wake of COVID-19, Janata Curfew is being observed nationwide from 7 am to 9 pm. All shops, barring the shops of daily essentials, are closed, streets are empty and individuals have taken the comfort of their homes. Several incidents have also come to light from New Delhi where police officers can be seen distributing flowers to the locals, who are still on roads. The policemen are requesting them to stay at home and observe Janata curfew.

Delhi: Protesters at Shaheen Bagh allege that a petrol bomb was hurled nearby the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest site today pic.twitter.com/tHVzQfmKii — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Our late night efforts paid off well, Shaheen Bagh protesters have suspended their protests temporarily as a measure to fight Corona. This is overwhelming . Meanwhile Hindutva terrorists have thrown petrol bombs at the protest site in spirit with their characters#COVIDIOT pic.twitter.com/RXCGqXC8zY — Asad Ashraf (@Asad_Ashraf88) March 22, 2020

Symbolic protest at Shaheen Bagh during the #JanataCurfew. pic.twitter.com/E9i3CngFGV — Fatima Khan (@khanthefatima) March 22, 2020

Before the commencement of Janata Curfew, PM Narendra Modi shared on Twitter that we should all be a part of this curfew as the steps we take now will benefit us in the future. It will also strengthen our fight against COVID-19 menace. He has also shared several visuals shared by individuals across the country showcasing the effective implementation of Janata Curfew.

In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come. Stay indoors and stay healthy. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/11HJsAWzVf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

The people of India have decided- we are in this together. We will fight the menace of COVID-19 together. #JantaCurfew https://t.co/A1KsBWKTNR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

Can you see the link? Looks like people have closed ranks to uproot the COVID-19 menace. #JantaCurfew https://t.co/Sk3zpolbdY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

Indian Council Of Medical Research (ISMR) has shared the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 341. Maharashtra continues to the worst affected state with a total of 74 confirmed cases. States like Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat have ordered a self-imposed lockdown for a few days.

341 people have tested positive for #Coronavirus in India: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/EEVSZj15gN — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

10 more people (6-Mumbai & 4-Pune) test positive for Coronavirus in Maharashtra; Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 74: Health Department, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/KvHm0YJrXE — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

