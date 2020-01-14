The Delhi Police will reportedly be initiating dialogue with the protesters to end the deadlock at South Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. Disposing off a plea seeking order against the curb on the Shaheen Bagh-Kalindi Kunj stretch due to the ongoing protests against Citizenship Act, the court directed the police to review restrictions keeping ground reality in mind

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ruled that Delhi Police need to take a call over the curbs imposed along the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh due to ongoing protests with regard to larger public interest. Following the ruling, the Delhi Police are now planning to persuade the protesters to call of their agitation.

The Delhi Police will reportedly be initiating dialogue with the protesters to end the deadlock at South Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. They are in talks with influencers so that they can convince the protesters to end their agitation. Over the past one month locals and commuters have been facing problems given the route was blocked by protesters. The commuters were forced to take a longer route while the traders in the stretch have kept their shops shut since December 15.

Disposing off a plea seeking order against the curb on the Shaheen Bagh-Kalindi Kunj stretch due to the ongoing protests against Citizenship Act, the court directed the police to review restrictions keeping ground reality in mind.

The two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar dismissed petition to review agitation. The court asserted that it could not pass any order or writ on how to handle the protest in such a situation adding that everything depended on the ground reality and the wisdom of the police

