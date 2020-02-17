Shaheen Bagh protest: Senior advocates Sanjay Hegde, Sadhana Ramachandran, and former chief information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah have been appointed by the Supreme Court to talk to the protesters to shift the sit-in protest and reopen the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch.

Shaheen Bagh protest: The Supreme Court on Monday appointed 3 mediators who will talk to the anti-CAA protesters sitting at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. Senior advocates Sanjay Hegde, Sadhana Ramachandran, and former chief information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah have been appointed by the Supreme Court, said reports. The Apex court directed mediators to talk to the protesters on shifting the sit-in protest so that Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch could be reopened.

Notably, hundreds of protesters have been sitting on the road in demand for rollback of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act for the past 2 months. Taking cognizance of the pleas against the road blockage, the Supreme Court had said daily commuters have to suffer because of the protest and roads are not to stage protests.

People sitting at the Shaheen Bagh should move to an appropriate place where the common man should not get disturbed. The Right to protest is a fundamental right for everyone but it should be continued without blocking the road, the Supreme Court had said.

The Court added if everyone starts blocking roads, how traffic would be managed and where would people go? The top court further said that every right has to be coupled with responsibility.

Advocate Amit Sahni, who keept Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad comments that there will be 5,000 more Shaheen Baghs in the county to protest against the CAA, the NRC, and the NPR, the court replied that it has no problem with 5,000 protests but the roads should not be blocked.

The court would now hear the Shaheen Bagh protest on Monday, February 24.

The Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch and the Okhla underpass have been closed since December 15, 2019.

