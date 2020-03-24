Shaheen Bagh protesters evicted: Delhi Police on Tuesday morning cleared the Shaheen Bagh protestor site amid the coronavirus lockdown on the national capital. Total 9 people have been detained, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R Meena said.

Shaheen Bagh protesters evicted: Delhi Police broke up temporary structures in Shaheen Bagh that had housed protesters on Tuesday morning, opening the road to Kalindi Kunj that had been barricaded since December 15, 2019. The decision to vacate the area came after the protesters withdrew to their homes leaving symbolic items to carry on with the protest.

Lockdown measures are in force in Delhi since Monday, a day after the Janata curfew called by PM Narendra Modi to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19. Delhi Police is reported to have detained 6 women and 3 men for breaching Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code which bars a gathering of more than 5 people.

Areas like Hauz Rani, Jamia Milia Islamia, Jaffrabad and Turkman Gate were also cleared of similar anti-CAA protests. In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Delhi has ordered a lockdown following which some protesters left the site. The number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has gone past 500.

#WATCH The site in Shaheen Bagh where anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest was being held for several months, now being cleaned. Delhi Police cleared the protest site, amid complete lockdown in the national capital, in wake of #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/3Nn6pkz4tj — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

The Shaheen Bagh protests were being held against the discriminatory provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that excluded Muslims from neighbouring countries from seeking citizenship in India. Protesters had said that such a provision negates the basic structure of equality which lies at the core of the Constitution of India.

#WATCH Delhi Police makes use of drone near Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) protest site to monitor the situation in the area, amid complete lockdown in Delhi. Police cleared the protest site earlier today, in wake of #COVID19. https://t.co/e8lGvWX3pR pic.twitter.com/26RUh5PCxa — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

The protests had turned into an enormous outpouring of angst against the government and had received widespread international coverage. Though several petitions had been filed saying the protest had held up traffic and made it difficult for motorists to travel between Noida, Faridabad, and Delhi, and vice-versa, the courts had not taken an aggressive stance against it.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava:Appeal to people to stay at home. No movement or gathering of people is allowed, prohibitory orders issued in this regard.People associated with essential services exempted.Strict action to be taken against those who defy orders. #lockdown pic.twitter.com/ajhHM6NY6N — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

The Supreme Court had appointed 3 interlocutors former CIC Wajahat Habibullah, senior advocate Sanjay Hegde and Sadhna Ramachandran to speak to the protestors to move their site of protest elsewhere so as to not inconvenience motorists. The interlocutors had met the protesters and submitted their report to the apex court.

32 States/Union Territories announce complete lockdown in the entire state/UT covering 560 districts: Government of India pic.twitter.com/uvBXa3S9Jt — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App