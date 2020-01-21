At Khureji Khas, the Rapid Action Force, an anti-riot force, is also out in significant numbers. This has led many to assume that the protesters may be evicted before Republic Day, a protester at Khureji Khas said.

Tuesday, January 21, was the protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act entering Day 38 at Shaheen Bagh in the city. The protesters have been unrelenting on their stand seeking the repealing of the Act and not to revoke the protest until a concrete decision is arrived at the on the Act, either by the government or by the Supreme Court, which is to hear the plea whether the CAA violates the Constitution.

The protest at Shaheen Bagh, which has been helmed by women of the neighborhood and children, has spread all across the nation and the women of Shaheen Bagh have become a symbol inspiring people to protest against the CAA. In Delhi, protests are being held at 8 places including Khureji Khas, Jafrabad, Mustafabad, Inderlok, Yamuna Vihar and Zakir Nagar. The Delhi Police has urging the protesters of Shaheen Bagh to clear Road 13A as they are causing inconvenience to residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. The protesters have been saying they may withdraw or revoke their protest until the Supreme Court hears their plea against the CAA on January 22, which falls on Wednesday. The protesters hope the highest court of the land strikes down the CAA for violating Article 14 of the Constitution which promises equality to Indian citizens; the CAA, in turn, bars Muslim refugees from 3 neighboring countries from obtaining Indian citizenship.

We appeal to agitators at Road No. 13 A Shaheen Bagh to understand the sufferings that the complete highway blockade is causing to residents of Delhi & NCR, Senior Citizens, emergency patients & school going children. The matter has also come up before the Hon'ble High Court. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 17, 2020

We again urge protesters to cooperate & clear the road in larger public interest. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 17, 2020

Their parents have expressed deep anxiety in view of forthcoming Board examinations. Daily commuters, local residents and businesspersons are also facing acute harassment. We once again appeal to the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to clear the road and restore normal traffic. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 20, 2020

At Khureji Khas, the Rapid Action Force, an anti-riot force, is also out in significant numbers. This has led many to assume that the protesters may be evicted before Republic Day, a protester at Khureji Khas said.

On Sunday, Shaheen Bagh protesters denied allegations that they were getting paid to demonstrate and said that they were not doing it for money, but to protect the Constitution of the country. The protesters of Shaheen Bagh also welcomed Kashmiri Pandits and joined hands with them in solidarity. Satish Maldhar, a Kashmiri Pandit, said that before welcoming others into the country, they should be given the right to return to their homeland in Kashmir.

