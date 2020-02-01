Amid anti-CAA protest in Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh, the supporters of CAA are losing control. After a case recorded in Jamia Millia now the man caught in the Shaheen bagh protest with the gun.

Amid anti-CAA protest in Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh, the supporters of CAA are losing control. After a case recorded in Jamia Millia now the man caught in the Shaheen bagh protest with the gun. The scene recorded on Friday, February 1, 2020. Although there is no such news of injury among the protesters but the man with the gun was arrested by the police for 14 days of preventive custody. As per the reports the gunman claimed to be a minor.

The man fired the bullet on the barricades brought by Delhi Police by shouting Jai Shri Ram. He targetted the epicenter of the anti-CAA protest. He fired at the place which is filled with women and children. Currently, the gunman is under police custody. After that, the man was seen saying “is desh main sirf hinduon ki chalegi aur kissi ki nahi chalegi”.

On Thursday noon, a similar case was registered in Jamia Millia Islamia. The man identified a Gopal has planned a scene in the protest and gave a gun show in front of the Delhi Police. There was a big march planned from Jamia to Rajghat ahead of which, this man decided to threaten the protesters. He shouted who all wants Azaadi? Delhi Police Zindabad! and so on.

Delhi: A man fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh area. Police has taken him into their custody. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/kzBi74Qti7 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

Another incident of firing this time at Shaheen Bagh. Police took the man into custody. But n out before he said – “is desh main sirf hinduon ki chalegi aur kissi ki nahi chalegi” pic.twitter.com/SGA9FJGWBK — Milan Sharma (@Milan_reports) February 1, 2020

Despite Delhi Police security the man was able to shot the proters and was even gave a great show with a gun. The bullet from his injured a student of JMI. The victim was named Shahdab, he is a student of the mass communication department. It is a matter of concern that just after two days and 2 kilometers away similar incident took place.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App