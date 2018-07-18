After Hindu-Pakistan comment, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has again triggered a fresh controversy by asking the BJP that if they were trying to start Taliban in Hinduism. The following remark by Shashi Tharoor comes in after he was criticised over his Hindu-Pakistan remarks and was asked to leave India and shift to Pakistan.

Just a few weeks after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stirred a controversy by claiming that India will become ‘Hindu Pakistan’ if BJP is able to repeat its 2014 victory in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress leader has again triggered a fresh controversy by asking the BJP that if they were trying to start Taliban in Hinduism. The following remark by Shashi Tharoor comes in after he was criticised over his Hindu-Pakistan remarks and was asked to leave India and shift to Pakistan. Hitting out at BJP over their suggestions, Tharoor asked who gave them the right to decide if he was not a Hindu like them. He further asked that who were they to say that he doesn’t have the right to live in India anymore.

While addressing a public gathering, he slammed BJP and asked have they started a Taliban in Hinduism? The following remark by the Congress MP comes after his Thiruvananthapuram office was vandalised allegedly by BJYM.

Shashi Tharoor further alleged that his office was painted black and also the people who were waiting at the office were abused and thrown out.

