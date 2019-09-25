Shahjahanpur case: The BJP has claimed that its leader Chinmayanand, who was arrested last week after being accused of rape and blackmail, is not its member. Chinmayanand was accused of sexual assault by a UP law student.

Shahjahanpur case: The BJP on Wednesday said that arrested former Union minister Chinmayanand is no longer a member of the saffron party. This was claimed by Harish Shrivastava, the UP BJP spokesperson. Chinmayanand was arrested last week after a law student in Shahjahanpur accused him of rape and blackmail.

The BJP is facing strong criticism from the opposition parties over its leaders’ alleged involvement in the sexual assault case. Shrivastava is the first BJP leader to comment on the case. Chinmayanand had served as the minister of state from home during the tenure of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), investigating the alleged Shahjahanpur rape and blackmail case, arrested the 23-year-old law student in connection with an extortion case. The SIT officers arrested the student from her home in the morning.

On Tuesday, a local court in Shahjahanpur had admitted the law student’s anticipatory bail petition. The court will be hearing the petition on Thursday. She was arrested for questioning. According to the reports, she had been filming the whole incident secretly using a camera in her spectacles.

On August 24, 2019, she had gone missing. A video also went viral on Facebook in which she hinted at Chinmayanand, saying he harassed and threatened her. According to the SIT, the BJP leader has admitted of his involvement in the sexual assault. He was arrested on September 20, from his Mumuksha Ashram. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The student had sought protection from arrest after she filed a petition in the court. On Friday, the SIT arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the money extortion from Chinmayanand. The investigative team has linked the trio with the woman. The police had said that the 23-year-old student was in touch with the accused and made more than 4,000 calls between 2018 and 2019.

