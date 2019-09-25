Shahjahanpur case: UP law student, who had accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape, arrested for extortion on Wednesday. The police taken her into custody for questioning, a report said.

Shahjahanpur case: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the alleged Shahjahanpur sexual assault case, arrested the 23-year-old law student in connection with the extortion case on Wednesday. The woman was arrested from her residence in the morning, a day after a local court in Shahjahanpur had admitted the law student’s anticipatory bail petition on Tuesday. The court is scheduled to hear the petition on Thursday, September 25. The police taken her into custody for questioning, a report said. The police framed charges against the woman on the basis that she filmed the entire incident secretly using a camera in her spectacles.

Advocate Anoop Trivedi is fighting the woman’s case. The victim had filed a petition in the court seeking protection from arrest after the police tried to intercept her. The SIT is also investigating the student’s allegations that BJP leader Chinmayanand, who is currently in custody, raped and blackmailed her. On September 20, 72-year-old Chinmayanad was sent to jail for his alleged involvement in the case. However, he has been in hospital since his arrest.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, OP Singh: The law student, who had accused Swami Chinmayanand for sexually harassing her, has been arrested by the SIT (Special Investigation Team) for allegedly trying to extort money from him. pic.twitter.com/gtrC5lOjhp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 25, 2019

