The Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the apprehension and allegation made by the Shahjahanput law student against the BJP leader and former minister Swami Chinmayanand. The Supreme Court also directed the Allahabad Court to monitor the investigation.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to bring the student to the court after the police claimed that the girl had been found with her friend in Rajasthan.

The LLM student was missing since August 24. The father of the law student alleged that his daughter has been sexually harassed by the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Swami Chinmayanand.

The parents of the student had lodged a missing complaint at the police station and alleged that Swami Chinmaanand was responsible for her disappearance.

Earlier, in a video, the Shahjahanpur law student had alleged the director of the college, Swami Chinmayanand is threatening to kill her and her family. The girl went missing after the video came in public and went viral on August 24 from SS Law College.

