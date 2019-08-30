The Uttar Pradesh Police has said that the Shahjahanpur law student, who went missing on August 23, was not kidnapped. Earlier in the day, the Shahjahanpur police found the 24-year-old woman in Rajasthan along with a friend. The family of the woman had accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of kidnapping and harassing her.

In the video, the girl alleged that the former BJP MP had ruined the lives of many girls including her, adding she had proof to substantiate her allegations. The woman is pursuing LLM from SS Law College, which is being run by Chinamayanand. The woman had not named the BJP leader in video, however, her parents filed a case against Chinamayanand accusing him of the abduction.

Meanwhile, the 72-year-old Sant has refused to answer any questions in connection with the matter. He is currently running five colleges in Shahjahanpur and has ashrams in towns like Shahjahanpur, Haridwar, and Rishikesh.

The woman was found when the Supreme Court was scheduled to take her case. Her lawyers had raised the concerns about the case as it could turn into another Unnao Case. Earlier in the day, the apex court also ordered the Uttar Pradesh govt to present the woman before it.

It is not the first time that the former BJP leader was accused of kidnapping and rape. Back in 2011, a woman who had spent years in his ashram had accused him of sexual harassment. A case was also filed against him, which was later withdrawn by the UP govt in 2018.

