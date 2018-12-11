Shaktikanta Das appointed as new RBI governor: Sixty-one-year-old Das, is currently a member of the federal finance commission, and one of India's serving G20 representatives. Das's appointment comes in place of RBI governor Urjit Patel who resigned on Monday citing personal reasons.

Shaktikanta Das appointed as new RBI governor: Former finance secretary and current member of the finance commission Shaktikanta Das, who played a key in the 2016 demonetisation drive, was appointed as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday. Sixty-one-year-old Das is currently a member of the federal finance commission, and one of India’s serving G20 representatives. Das’s appointment comes in place of RBI governor Urjit Patel who resigned on Monday citing personal reasons.

RBI Governor Urjit Patel resigned on December 10 just a few days ahead of the crucial RBI board meeting on December 14. According to reports, Patel tendered his resignation amid alleged rift with the government over the central bank’s autonomy. Finance minister Arun Jaitley took to Twitter to appreciate the service rendered by the former RBI governor, saying it was a pleasure to deal with him and has benefitted from his scholarship.

Shaktikanta Das, who is originally from Odisha, is a Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer holding a Master’s Degree from Delhi’s St Stephen’s College.

He served as the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, Government of India; Special Commissioner and Commissioner of Revenue Administration, Government of Tamil Nadu; Secretary, Industries Department in Government of Tamil Nadu and Secretary of the Industries Department of Government of Tamil Nadu.

Apart from that, he served Economic Affairs Secretary from 2015 to 2017, and worked closely with the RBI.

The man who implemented Demonetisation ! https://t.co/0BB6fhUV5q — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) December 11, 2018

Perfect! Congratulations #BJP. Close friend of Ravi Parthasarathy and Hari Sankaran of ILFS, Mr Shaktikanta Das is the new @RBI governor! #SabkaSaathSabKaVikas! — Sucheta Dalal (@suchetadalal) December 11, 2018

