Shambhulal Regar, who is currently lodged in jail for hacking a Muslim man before burning him alive in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand, is likely to contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Agra. According to reports, regional political party Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena has offered a ticket to Regar and he has accepted the offer. No formal announcement has been made yet but it is being reported that he will contest the elections from jail.

While speaking to media, Amit Jani, national president of the Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena said that his political party has finally decided that for the Agra Lok Sabha seat, Shambhulal Regar is going to be its candidate. He further said that Regar will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from inside the Jodhpur jail, where Regar is lodged currently.

The UP Navnirman Sena’s national president also stressed that his party is only looking for Hindutva-driven candidates to contest the Lok Sabha elections and there can be no other candidate better than Shambhulal Regar. Amit Jani went on to say that the party has zeroed in on Regar and it is certain that he will contest the elections for them from Agra seat, a formal announcement will be made real soon.

Earlier in December 2017, Shambhulal Regar shocked the country when he committed a heinous crime and uploaded the entire video footage of it. In the video, he had hacked a Bengali migrant worker, Mohd Afrazul, in Rajsamand and later set him on fire.

Regar said in the video that he killed the man to save a girl from love jihad and that it was a warning to all the jihadists living in the country.

To top it all, in March 2018, Shambhulal Regar was lionised in Jodhpur on the occasion of Ram Navami with several men taking out a tableau in his honour. Apparently, his popularity has sky-rocketed among the Hindu community in Rajasthan ever since he committed the murder and hence, he has been offered a ticket.

