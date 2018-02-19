In a provocative video shared by the main accused in the brutal killing of Muslim labourer from West Bengal, Shambulal Regar has raised serious questions regarding the security methods in Jodhpur's central jail. In the video, the 36-year-old who had killed and burnt the body of 50-year-old Mohammad Afrazul seems to be sitting in his cell in Jodhpur's central jail.

Raising questions marks over the security measures in Jodhpur’s central prison, a provocative video of Shambulal Regar, the main accused in the brutal killing of Muslim labourer from West Bengal, has been surfaced on the online media. In the video, the 36-year-old who had killed and burnt the body of 50-year-old Mohammad Afrazul seems to be sitting in his cell in Jodhpur’s central jail. In his long-hated filled rant against Muslims, Shambulal is requesting all the Hindus to unite together against ‘jihadis’. In his video, Regar is wearing a hoodie and is making references to Islamic terrorism, love jihad and counterfeit currency.

There are total two videos that have been surfaced online and are raising major concerns about the data in the video and the way through which it got posted. In the other video, he claims to have composed a ‘patriotic song’, which he wants everybody to recite twice a day to ignite a spirit of patriotism. In his video, he has also demanded a support from the people for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has also expressed a threat to his life from a prisoner from West Bengal. He also said that he has no regrets for his crime. He also said that he feels bad about the fact that the media showed an illicit relationship with her and me.

His videos have raised a series of questions over the security measures in the Jodhpur central jail. At first, how is it possible to post a video if the jail has 4G signal jammers. Who has smuggled the cellphones, is another alarming question. The jail complex is considered as the most secure jail complex after New Delhi’s Tihar Jail. In the video, Regar is also talking about Israel’s policy towards its neighbours. There have been speculations that Regar has been provided with some outside sources who have been asking him to make such statement; reason being he had not even completed his matriculation. The suspensions surfaced as Regar was continuously reading to a paper while making the videos.

