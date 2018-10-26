The Information and Broadcasting Ministry of Pakistan on Friday tweeted an interview clip of Arundhati Roy where she's seen attacking the Indian government over Kashmir issue. In the video, Arundhati starts by calling Jammu and Kashmir as unfinished business of Pakistan and justifies it by saying that in 1947 King of Jammu and Kashmir, Hari Singh fled to India on the promise of a future referendum in the state but it never happened.

Days after Imran Khan raked up the issue of civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistan government on Friday tweeted a video featuring Arundhati Roy where she’s seen attacking the Indian Amry and General Bipin Rawat. According to reports, the clip is from Roy’s old interview where she talks on various issues including human rights violation in Kashmir valley.

The video has been tweeted by the official Twitter handle of Pakistan’s I&B Ministry. In the video, Arundhati starts by calling Jammu and Kashmir as unfinished business of Pakistan and justifies it by saying that in 1947 King of Jammu and Kashmir, Hari Singh fled to India on the promise of a future referendum in the state but it never happened.

She further claims that the Muslim population of the state is held hostage, claiming that Indian security forces were killing innocent Kashmiris in the state.

HERE’S THE VIDEO

“This current round of protests appears to involve more people than the past, and the profile of protesters has also shifted to include more young, middle-class Kashmiris, including females” – OHCHR. @RadioPakistan @fawadchaudhry #KashmirBleeds #BlackDay https://t.co/wq6Ro7JTgb pic.twitter.com/5mQ5SJQgH1 — Information Ministry (@MoIB_Official) October 26, 2018

Alluding to Army Major Leetul Gogoi’s controversy when he tied a local youth in front of a jeep as a human shield to avoid attack from stone-pelters, Arundhati said that it was the worst thing that had happened in the state.

Pakistan’s cheap tactic to use an Indian critique has come on the heels of a controversy sparked by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan attacking India over Kulgam incident when 7 civilians lost their lives in an explosion. Imran had blamed the Indian security forces for “killing” innocent Kashmiri civilians.

After Imran’s comment, India gave a befitting reply reminding the terrorist harbouring country of its bankruptcy. Recently the cash-strapped government sold 34 cars as part of an auction of 102 luxury vehicles, and also sold 8 buffaloes kept by Nawaz Sharif to check debts and liabilities.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More